Paris Saint-Germain sign Rafinha from Barcelona

Paris, October 6: Rafinha has joined reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.
The 27-year-old made 29 appearances on loan at Celta Vigo last season after winning four LaLiga titles at Camp Nou.
The midfielder's contract was due to expire next summer and he had not made an appearance under new Barca coach Ronald Koeman this season.
Brazil international Rafinha is the brother of recent Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara and came through the Catalans' youth system to make his senior debut in 2014.
He was an unused sub as Barca lifted the 2015 Champions League title and he had further loan spells at Celta in 2013-14 and Inter Milan in 2017-18.
Thomas Tuchel's PSG side have also added Moise Kean on loan from Everton and Danilo Pereira from Porto in the finals days of the transfer window.