Football
Pastore undergoes hip surgery as Roma woes continue

By Tom Webber
JavierPastore - cropped

Barcelona, Aug 11: Javier Pastore's injury problems continued as he underwent left hip surgery, Roma announced on Tuesday.

Argentina international Pastore travelled to Barcelona for the procedure and a time frame for his return to action will be determined over the coming days.

The 31-year-old midfielder has made just 32 appearances for Roma since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain for €24.7million in June 2018.

He was blighted by calf problems in his first season at the Stadio Olimpico, while ankle issues limited his involvement in 2019-20 – he played just twice after Serie A resumed following its hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was also confirmed on Tuesday that Maxime Gonalons will continue his career at Granada, where he spent last term on loan from Roma.

Gonalons has signed a three-year contract with Granada after they secured Europa League qualification from LaLiga.


Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 22:30 [IST]
