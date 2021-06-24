Path to AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 announced

Bengaluru, June 24: The draw for the qualifiers of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 was conducted virtually at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday and the 28 hopefuls learnt of their pathway to the tournament which will be held early next year.
These 28 teams were divided into 8 sets with Groups A to D comprising four teams each and Groups E to H drawing three teams. The winners of each group will secure qualification to the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022. These qualifiers will be played between 13th - 25th September 2021.
The 8 teams from qualification will join the four that have already qualified for the tournament. They are defending champions Japan, 2018 runners-up Australia, 2018 third-placed China PR, and hosts India.
The 2022 edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup is the first time the tournament will be contested by an expanded pool of 12 teams, and it will also serve as the final stage of Asian qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. India will host the continental tournament between 20th January - 6th February 2022.
AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Qualifiers
Group A: Chinese Taipei (H), Bahrain, Turkmenistan, Laos.
Group B: Vietnam, Tajikistan (H), Maldives, Afghanistan.
Group C: DPR Korea, Singapore, Iraq, Indonesia (H).
Group D: Myanmar (H), United Arab Emirates, Guam, Lebanon.
Group E: Korea Republic, Uzbekistan (H), Mongolia.
Group F: Philippines, Hong Kong, Nepal (H).
Group G: Jordan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh (H).
Group H: Thailand, Palestine, Malaysia.
The hosts (H) for Group H will be announced.
