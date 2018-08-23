Patrick Kluivert justifies son's decision to opt for Roma

Kolkata, August 23: Though Dutch winger Justin Kluivert was on the radar of Premier League giants Manchester United and La Liga champions Barcelona in the summer transfer window, he preferred Serie A club AS Roma.
And now his father Patrick Kluivert has justified his son's decision saying 'he has made the right choice'.
The 19-year-old, a product of AFC Ajax Academy, started his professional career with the club's senior team.
Before his recent move to Roma, Kluivert appeared in 56 games for Ajax since making his debut in professional football in 2016 where he scored 13 goals and assisted 10 more.
In the previous season, the left-winger impressed so much that it led to interest from the top European clubs this summer, though he decided to go with Roma.
His father, believes that it was the right decision for the lad to move to Italy as a sudden big jump to Premier League or La Liga would create a difficult situation for him.
The former Netherlands international and Barcelona striker told La Gazzetta dello Sport, "I'm very satisfied with what he is doing. He doesn't speak much, but he is someone who knows how to listen and is motivated, I would have liked to stay in Ajax for another year, but he chose for himself. I think Roma is a good solution.
"A jump to the Premier League would have been difficult... I think United would have been too big a jump. Roma is an important club, but the pressures are lower.
"Roma must not win by force and it is a club that is used to good football. It is the ideal place for Justin right now. Then, who doesn't dream of Barcelona? But Italian football is catching up and Justin can take advantage of it.
"I hope he can win the Scudetto. Juve are the strongest, but you never know. I would like to go to Italy soon. I'm busy with the new job, but for Justin I always have time. I want to see him win with Roma. And I want to see him happy."
Justin made his Serie A debut in Roma’s season opener against Torino where he assisted Edin Dzeko to score the solitary goal of the game.