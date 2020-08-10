Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Paulo Sousa leaves Bordeaux just days after Juventus links

By Ben Spratt
PauloSousa - cropped

Paris, Aug 10: Paulo Sousa has left his role as Bordeaux head coach by mutual agreement, with Jean-Louis Gasset appointed in his place on a two-year deal.

Sousa had been in charge of the Ligue 1 club since March 2019, although he was last week linked with Juventus - who he represented as a player - as Maurizio Sarri was sacked in Turin.

The Portuguese was said to be a popular choice with compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, but Juve instead appointed Andrea Pirlo.

Sousa has departed Bordeaux regardless ahead of the new season, having guided his side to 12th in 2019-20 before the campaign was suspended.

Gasset returns to Bordeaux, where he served as assistant to Laurent Blanc during his successful reign that returned the 2008-09 Ligue 1 title.

Alongside Gasset, the club confirmed the arrival of Alain Roche as sporting director.

More TRANSFER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,215,074 | World - 20,016,368
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue