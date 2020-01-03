ISL feature: FC Goa's Carlos Pena keen to set the record straight against Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru, January 3: Ever since being introduced at the heart of the FC Goa defence, Carlos Pena has become one of the most integral parts of Sergio Lobera's blueprint.
The experienced Spaniard has been the cornerstone of the Gaurs' improvement at the back.
Alongside the towering Mourtada Fall, the former Barcelona prodigy has brought a sense of calm to the proceedings at the back for Goa. His ability to not only read the game at a superior level, but also to command respect from his team-mates has helped the Gaurs forge a formidable spine.
However, Pena is yet to taste a victory against Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC, a record he is keen on setting straight when the two teams meet on Friday (January 3) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
ISL 2019-20: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Preview
"Bengaluru have been one of the top teams in the country these past few years and they've always been a direct rival to us for the title. It's a rivalry we enjoy," Pena told FC Goa Media.
Lobera's men currently sit at the top of the ISL table with 21 points from 10 games, a three-point lead over ATK in second place. Bengaluru, meanwhile sits a further two points adrift on 16.
Fixtures | Results | Points Table
"We haven't enjoyed much success against them, but I feel it's a lot different. We can't look back at the past now," the veteran added about the high-voltage contest, which will be played at what BFC calls their 'fortress'.
This year has seen the Gaurs come through an early difficult phase with players from all over the park contributing to the cause. In addition to his defensive duties, Pena has also propped up with two timely goals.
"The last two seasons, it was them (Bengaluru FC) setting the pace with the onus on the other teams to catch up. This time around the pressure is on them to catch up.
"They're a good team and you've to respect that. But that's all there is. I believe our team is good enough to win anywhere and against any team in the league,'' he added.
The Gaurs looked to be back to their fiery best in the last game against Chennaiyin FC, pouring four past the keeper and now they will be looking to put the record straight against Bengaluru FC.
"Whatever the result, I feel it's going to be a good game. We know a win against Bengaluru is going to put eight points between us, which will be amazing.
But even if we don't get the result we want, it won't be the end of everything. We'll fight on and want to finish at the top," the 36-year-old concluded.
(Source: FC Goa Media)