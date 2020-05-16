Football
Guardiola one of the best managers ever – Man City's Bernardo Silva

By Dejan Kalinic
London, May 16: Bernardo Silva paid tribute to Pep Guardiola, labelling the Manchester City boss "one of the best managers ever".

Guardiola has led City to two Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, an FA Cup and two Community Shield crowns since his arrival in 2016.

The Spaniard, who has also enjoyed success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, is widely regarded as one of the best managers of all-time.

Silva lauded the 49-year-old for his impact at the Premier League club, saying: "Personally, I have learned a lot not only from him, but all my team-mates, since I arrived at Manchester City.

"He is one of the best managers ever. It is great to have him with us."

Silva also praised Guardiola for transforming City's playing style, with his side earning 100 points to win the 2017-18 Premier League title in record-breaking fashion.

"I know my team-mates, the influence that he has since he arrived at Manchester City is huge," the Portugal international said.

"You could see it with the results, with the titles in the last three seasons. Since I have arrived, we have won plenty of trophies.

"It is not just that, it is the way we play. We think that we make our fans enjoy the way we play – offensive football, creating chances, scoring goals, [playing] attractive football."

Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 7:20 [IST]
