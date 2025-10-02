Football Pep Guardiola Highlights Step-by-Step Improvement For Manchester City Despite VAR Drama Pep Guardiola emphasises Manchester City's gradual improvement following a 2-2 draw with Monaco. Despite late VAR drama, he praises the team's performance and chances created. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 4:25 [IST]

Pep Guardiola expressed satisfaction with Manchester City's performance in their 2-2 draw against Monaco, despite the late VAR controversy. Eric Dier secured a point for Monaco with a last-minute penalty, awarded after referee Jesus Gil Manzano reviewed the pitchside monitor. The decision came after Nico Gonzalez's boot was found to have made contact with Dier's head, overshadowing Erling Haaland's two goals.

Guardiola refrained from criticising the referees, stating, "I have nothing to say to Spanish referees." Instead, he focused on his team's efforts, noting their ability to create numerous chances while conceding few. He praised the team's performance in the Champions League context, highlighting their ability to handle Monaco's fast and physical players effectively.

City's season has been unpredictable, with losses to Tottenham and Brighton and a late equaliser conceded against Arsenal. However, they managed a victory over Manchester United in the derby. Guardiola remains optimistic about improvement, saying, "Step by step, we will be better." He emphasised that despite setbacks, the team had many opportunities and played well overall.

Guardiola acknowledged the disappointment of not defending the free-kick effectively, which led to conceding the penalty. He stressed that winning requires results but noted that there were many positive aspects of their play. The manager highlighted Phil Foden's strong first-half performance and praised other players' contributions.

Reflecting on the match's outcome, Guardiola mentioned that although they were close to winning, they had to settle for a draw due to defensive lapses. He reiterated that analysing the game revealed many positives and expressed satisfaction with how his team performed under challenging circumstances.

Overall, Guardiola remains focused on gradual improvement for Manchester City as they navigate an unpredictable season. Despite recent challenges and mixed results, he is confident in his team's potential and looks forward to building on their strengths in upcoming matches.