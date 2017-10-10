Peter Crouch earns a spot in 2018 Guinness World Records

Bengaluru, October 10: Stoke City veteran striker Peter Crouch has earned a spot in the yearly Guinness World Records 2018 as the retired English striker broke record of scoring 51 headed goals in the Premier League.
Crouch scored his first Premier League headed goals in 2001 against Aston Villa and then later broke the record of Premier League legend Alan Shearer's record of 46 headed goals in their famous 6-1 win against Liverpool in Steven Gerrard's final appearance for the club in 2015.
The Former Liverpool player later also has registered another five goals with his head to move the tally to 51 in the meantime, finally earning him a place in the record book.
Most @premierleague headed goals - congratulations to @stokecity striker @petercrouch ⬆⚽ https://t.co/rVbmaKltDf #GWR2018 #PL— GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 9, 2017
"It feels good! To hold any record, certainly in the Premier League, is great. I'm very proud of it," said the veteran Englishman who has registered 105 Premier League goals in 436 appearances.
"If you are a centre-forward, you should be in the box, ready for the ball," added the former England international.
"That is the way I have always played my game and that will never change. I see centre-forwards hanging around outside the box and it blows my mind, I just can't get my head around it."
Crouch scored the total 51 headers during his spells at six different clubs over a 15-year time and during that time also scored 22 England goals in 42 appearances.
Apart from Crouch, other inductions for next year's Guniess records have also been mentioned.
Cristiano Ronaldo (most UEFA European Championship tournaments scored in by a player - 4), Dele Alli (most nutmegs in one minute - 8), Christian Benteke (fastest goal scored in a FIFA football World Cup Qualifier - 8.1 seconds) and Joaquim Low (most wins by a manager with the same international team).