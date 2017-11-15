Petr Cech rejects claims of power shift from Arsenal to Tottenham

London, Nov 15: Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has dismissed the claims of a North London power shift from Arsenal to Tottenham Hotspur ahead of this weekend's high voltage derby and suggested that Tottenham must match silverware of the Gunners before they can claim of becoming the dominant club in North London.
Spurs outplaced Arsenal last season at the league after they finished second whereas Arsenal only managed to salvage a fifth spot, the first time in 22 years.
The newly enriched side under Pochettino now looks more compact and complete than that of Wenger's and the White side of North London also proved their point this season after they defeated Real Madrid and Dortmund in the group of death in Champions league.
With the sudden change in form, many onlookers now believe Mauricio Pochettino's side to be superior ahead of the first derby of the season on Saturday (November 18).
However, former Chelsea goalkeeper now at Arsenal Cech claimed that Spurs are no better than Arsenal as the Lilywhites don't have trophies to prove their claim.
When asked by Sky Sports if there had been a power shift in north London, Cech said: "No, I don't think so.
"There is always one odd year where things can change, but the most important thing for us is competing against the other teams for the Premier League title and for the glory.
"We are not competing against Tottenham Hotspur. Our target is to win the title and be successful during the season, not necessarily looking at what Tottenham are doing.
"They've been there in the last few years so now I think they have to make sure they win something to show the progression. Success is ultimately winning trophies."
Spurs won the last meeting with Arsenal at White Hart Lane last season, with decisive goals from Kane and Alli. This time they will be hoping for a similar result and will be looking for his side to continue their good run of form away from home as the Gunners are still struggling in the league to maintain their form on a regular basis.
Wenger's side are currently sixth in the league whereas Spurs are third, four points above their rival and a win could see them move into second place above Manchester United if Jose Mourinho's side baffle to succeed Newcastle United at Old Trafford.