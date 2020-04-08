Players with most goals scored after first 100 games for Liverpool

Bengaluru, April 8: What neither Luis Suarez nor Fernando Torres or even Michael Owen couldn't achieve, Egyptian king Mohamed Salah achieved in his third season at Liverpool, having the best numbers as a Liverpool player after 100 Premier League games for the club.
Prior to the football break due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool's last game in the league was against Bournemouth. And when Salah steered a shot past Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale he matched Michael Owen emulating scoring 20 goals in a third successive season. As of now after 100 games, he is the second-best goal scorer in PL history with only PL all-time top-scorer Alan Shearer ahead of him in the list. Shearer had 79 goals in first 100 appearances while Salah has 70.
No player has ever scored more than Salah in their first century of league games for Liverpool. Roger Hunt did, however, net 72 in his opening 100 league matches – with all of those coming in the Second Division.
There are only four Liverpool players who have come close to match prolific scoring records and below are the four Liverpool legends whom Salah surpassed achieving the feat:
Michael Owen – 58 goals
A talented teenager who burst into the scene in the late '90s. He has had almost all personal accolades in the early stage of his career. A two-time Golden Boot winner before his 20th birthday and Ballon d'Or winner at the age of 21 Owen was a goalscoring machine for Liverpool where he scored 58 goals in first 100 appearances.
He won one Fa Cup, two League cups, one Uefa Cup and one Uefa Super Cup before calling his time at Liverpool only to sign for Real Madrid. Sadly injury hampered his progression at the later years and he could not emulate his goalscoring feat again. But surely, he still remains one of Liverpool's finest forwards of modern times.
Luis Suarez – 62 goals
The Uruguay international arrived at Liverpool after a prolific spell in Dutch football. He scored 15 league goals in his first debut campaign signing in January. The next season he hit 23 goals in a controversy encircling atmosphere.
But his final season in Liverpool colour's saw him matching the best PL goal scoring at that moment where he scored 31 goals in just 33 games. He almost drove Liverpool to their maiden league trophy however has had to satisfied with personal accolades winning the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year. He scored 62 goals after 100 games in that time.
Robbie Fowler – 62 goals
The fan favourite English forward also has had a prolific time during his early Anfield career. Coming through the ranks, he set the stage on fire since his debut campaign winning PFA Young player of the year twice. He scored 30+ goals in all competitions in each of his first full three seasons as a first-team player, producing 62 league goals in his name in first 100 Premier League appearances.
Fernando Torres – 63 goals
The first foreign player for the Reds who became the first Liverpool player in over a decade to score 20+ league goals after signing from Atletico in his debut campaign. El Nino scored 24 goals in his 33 Premier League appearances in 2007-08 and has had 63 goals in the league after 100 games. His prolific time at Liverpool even saw getting the third place in ballon d'Or although his tenure at Liverpool ended with a controversial move to rival Chelsea.