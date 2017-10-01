Football
Playing with PSG stars Cavani and Neymar is easy, says Mbappe

PSG's Mbappe (centre) celebrates with Neymarand Cavani
Paris, October 1: Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe said it is easy to play with Neymar and Edinson Cavani after the pair inspired a landslide victory for Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

World-record signing Neymar bagged a brace and Cavani was also on target as PSG crushed Bordeaux 6-2 in Paris on Saturday (September 30).

The pair dispelled rift rumours after an on-field disagreement over penalty-taking duties against Lyon a fortnight ago, helping PSG to their most prolific first half in Ligue 1 history, having scored five goals in the opening period.

Speaking about Neymar and Cavani post-match, Mbappe – who completed the scoring for PSG approaching the hour-mark in the French capital – said: "It's easy to play with players like that .

"They are really great players. I just have to adapt to their movements, to pass them the ball, and they do all the work."

Neymar converted a penalty during the match, with Cavani happy to let the Brazil international take the spot-kick in the 40th minute as the pair hugged.

However, Mbappe refused to be drawn on whether this will remain the case for future games.

"I saw like you: He took the ball, he shot and he scored, end of story," the 18-year-old added. "Now, I think you'll talk about it and you'll analyse so you'll know better than me!"

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Sunday, October 1, 2017, 8:30 [IST]
