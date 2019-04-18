Pochettino: Espanyol survival still my happiest moment as coach

London, April 18: Mauricio Pochettino revealed his greatest joy as a coach was helping Espanyol avoid relegation, not Tottenham's incredible win over Manchester City.
Pochettino guided Spurs into the Champions League semi-finals after a remarkable second leg against City on Wednesday.
While his side were beaten 4-3, they advanced on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw.
However, Pochettino said keeping Espanyol, the club he played for, in La Liga in 2008-09 during his first job as a coach was a happier moment.
"My greatest joy as a coach was in Almeria when we were saved because of what it meant to the whole Espanyol family," he told Spanish radio.
Fernando Llorente's 73rd-minute goal against City proved decisive, the effort standing despite a VAR review for a possible handball.
Even later drama was to come, Raheem Sterling denied a stoppage-time goal – initially given – due to an offside.
"When he scored, I looked like The Incredible Hulk," Pochettino said.
"I took off my jacket, I threw my sweater down ... I sat down and then that's when they said that the VAR had disallowed it for offside.
"At that moment, I revived. The injection of energy was incredible."
Spurs will face Ajax in the semi-finals.