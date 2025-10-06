Erling Haaland Claims He Has Never Felt Better Following Manchester City's Win Over Brentford

Porto And Benfica End O Classico In Goalless Stalemate Amidst Defensive Strengths In a lacklustre O Classico, Porto and Benfica ended in a 0-0 draw. Both teams struggled offensively, with Porto edging the expected goals metric but unable to secure a win. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 4:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Porto's flawless start in the Primeira Liga was halted as they drew 0-0 with Benfica in O Classico, a match lacking clear chances. Jose Mourinho sought a reaction after Benfica's Champions League loss to Chelsea, but his team couldn't break through against the league leaders. The first shot came at the 33rd minute when Heorhii Sudakov tested Diogo Costa from afar, sparking Porto into action before halftime.

The game saw both defences excel, with Porto slightly edging the expected goals (xG) metric. They generated an xG of 0.66 from eight shots, two of which were on target. In contrast, Benfica managed an xG of 0.13 from four attempts. Despite the lack of goals, Porto maintained their defensive form with another clean sheet.

In the second half, the pattern remained similar to the first. Jakub Kiwior nearly scored an own goal just past the hour mark after a dangerous cross into the box. Francesco Farioli made a late substitution in the 90th minute by bringing on Rodrigo Mora for his sixth appearance this season.

Porto's defence has been solid, keeping clean sheets in their last four Primeira Liga matches. Their previous longer streak without conceding was five games between March and April 2022. Meanwhile, Benfica remains unbeaten in their last 23 top-flight games, their longest run since September 2017 to April 2018.

Rodrigo Mora almost made an impact with a curling shot that hit the crossbar after cutting inside from the left. Tempers flared towards the end when Francisco Moura fouled Enzo Barrenechea needlessly, but neither team could find a winner in this tightly contested match.

Many anticipated an exciting O Classico due to Mourinho's return to Benfica; however, both teams struggled to create attacking opportunities during Sunday's clash. Despite this, there were positives for both sides as they continue their impressive defensive records in the league.