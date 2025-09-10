Ecuador vs Argentina: Where to Watch Lionel Messi match in World Cup Qualifier LIVE on TV and Online?

Football Portugal's Roberto Martinez Praises Team's Focus After Thrilling Win Over Hungary In World Cup Qualifier Roberto Martinez commended Portugal's focus following their 3-2 victory against Hungary in a World Cup qualifier. Cristiano Ronaldo's record-equalling goal and Joao Cancelo's late winner highlighted the team's resilience and determination. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 5:08 [IST]

Portugal's national football team secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Hungary in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Roberto Martinez praised his team's focus and resilience, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty put them ahead. Despite Hungary's Barnabas Varga equalising late, Joao Cancelo's decisive goal ensured Portugal's win. Ronaldo's performance was notable as he contributed to goals in his last three qualifiers.

Martinez highlighted the importance of adapting to different challenges, noting that Hungary's counter-attacks were well-managed by Portugal. "Every game is different, but we found the solutions that I think are important," said Martinez. He emphasised the need for improvement and adjustments, praising his players' incredible focus and personality on the field.

Bernardo Silva returned to scoring form with a first-half goal, ending a four-year drought for his country. Reflecting on the match dynamics, Silva noted, "It was a game with a lot of transitions. At times, we should have calmed down the pace of the game more." He acknowledged their ability to play fast-paced games due to their intense players.

Martinez expressed satisfaction with his team's evolving mentality since their Nations League match against Germany in June. "When we conceded a goal against Germany, we changed the mentality," he stated. The coach believes this resilience is crucial for future matches as they prepare to face the Republic of Ireland on October 11.

The victory over Hungary marked an ideal start for Portugal in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Martinez hopes this momentum will continue as they aim for further success. "We have a resilience that is very important to build on in the rest of the game," he added, highlighting their belief in overcoming challenges.

Ronaldo's contribution remains significant as he continues to break records in World Cup qualifiers. His involvement in recent matches underscores his impact on Portugal's journey towards qualification. The team's collective effort and individual performances are setting a strong foundation for upcoming challenges.

As Portugal progresses through their qualifying campaign, maintaining focus and adaptability will be key. The team aims to build on their current form and secure their place in the World Cup. With strategic planning and determination, they are poised for continued success on this path.