Portugal vs Hungary Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Portugal vs Hungary Live Streaming: Portugal stand on the brink of confirming their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they prepare to host Hungary in their final October qualifier on Tuesday. Roberto Martinez's side left it late against the Republic of Ireland last weekend, with Rúben Neves heading in a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a 1-0 victory and keep their perfect qualifying record intact.

Sitting five points clear at the top of Group F, Portugal can seal qualification with another win in Lisbon. The group leaders had narrowly edged Hungary 3-2 in their reverse meeting last month, and Martinez will expect his men to finish the job this time around.
Hungary, meanwhile, boosted their playoff hopes with a comfortable 2-0 win over Armenia.

Marco Rossi's side impressed with their fluid attacking display and will be eager to cause an upset against the group leaders. With key forwards Barnabás Varga and Roland Sallai returning, Hungary have added firepower, though in-form Dániel Lukács may retain his place after scoring at the weekend.

For Portugal, João Cancelo's injury rules him out, while João Neves remains unavailable. Rúben Neves is expected to continue alongside Vitinha in midfield, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line despite missing a penalty against Ireland. At the back, Renato Veiga could replace Gonçalo Inácio after a strong showing off the bench.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and left-back Milos Kerkez will be central to Hungary's hopes, while RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban will be tasked with keeping Ronaldo and company quiet. With World Cup qualification within touching distance, Portugal will be determined to end the window on a high before turning their focus to next year's preparations.

Portugal vs Hungary Live Streaming: How to Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match on TV and Online in India?

The Portugal vs Hungary match will be live streamed via SonyLiv app and website and on the Sony Sports Network on TV from 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (October 15).

