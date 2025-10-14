Portugal vs Hungary Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Portugal vs Hungary Live Streaming: Portugal stand on the brink of confirming their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they prepare to host Hungary in their final October qualifier on Tuesday. Roberto Martinez's side left it late against the Republic of Ireland last weekend, with Rúben Neves heading in a dramatic stoppage-time winner to secure a 1-0 victory and keep their perfect qualifying record intact.
Sitting
five
points
clear
at
the
top
of
Group
F,
Portugal
can
seal
qualification
with
another
win
in
Lisbon.
The
group
leaders
had
narrowly
edged
Hungary
3-2
in
their
reverse
meeting
last
month,
and
Martinez
will
expect
his
men
to
finish
the
job
this
time
around.
Hungary, meanwhile, boosted their playoff hopes with a comfortable 2-0 win over Armenia.
Marco Rossi's side impressed with their fluid attacking display and will be eager to cause an upset against the group leaders. With key forwards Barnabás Varga and Roland Sallai returning, Hungary have added firepower, though in-form Dániel Lukács may retain his place after scoring at the weekend.
For Portugal, João Cancelo's injury rules him out, while João Neves remains unavailable. Rúben Neves is expected to continue alongside Vitinha in midfield, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line despite missing a penalty against Ireland. At the back, Renato Veiga could replace Gonçalo Inácio after a strong showing off the bench.
Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai and left-back Milos Kerkez will be central to Hungary's hopes, while RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban will be tasked with keeping Ronaldo and company quiet. With World Cup qualification within touching distance, Portugal will be determined to end the window on a high before turning their focus to next year's preparations.
The Portugal vs Hungary match will be live streamed via SonyLiv app and website and on the Sony Sports Network on TV from 12:15 am IST on Wednesday (October 15).