Premier League 20018/19 season: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Predicted Line-ups

London, Aug 27: In the third round of 2018/19 Premier League, Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Monday night (August 27). In India, the live telecast of the match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Tuesday, August 28) on StarSports Select and Hotstar.
United had a disappointing start in this Premier League season as they suffered a 3-2 defeat against the hosts Brighton & Hove Albion in the second round game. Though they began the league season with a 2-1 home victory against Leicester City. However, the win against Leicester was not a very convincing one.
Meanwhile, Spurs have won their first two games in this league season and will look to make it three in first three games on Monday night. The London club kicked-off the season with a 2-1 away victory against Newcastle United and maintained the form with a 3-1 home victory against the promoted club Fulham.
United are unbeaten against Spurs in their last four home games in overall competitions. Last time, Spurs beat United at Old Trafford on January 1, 2014. In their last meeting at 2017/18 FA Cup semi-final, United clinched a 2-1 home victory.
Injury Concerns:
Manchester United – While Diogo Dalot is suffering from a knee problem, Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo are also unavailable for this game as they are recovering from the injuries after their respective surgeries.
Alexis Sanchez is doubtful for this game while Ander Herrera will also remain unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Luke Shaw is also doubtful for this game as he picked up a foot injury during the training.
Tottenham Hotspur – Vincent Janssen, Harry Winks and Victor Wanyama are in the injury list while Heung-min Son is busy in the national duty as he is leading South Korea in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games.
Predicted starting line-ups
Manchester United Predicted XI:
Goalkeeper: David De Gea;
Defenders: Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Antonio Valencia;
Mid-fielders: Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Fred;
Forwards: Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford.
Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI:
Goalkeeper: Michel Vorm;
Defenders: Tody Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies;
Mid fielders: Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Dele Ali;
Forwards: Lucas Moura, Harry Kane.