Three Premier League clubs who eye outgoing Liverpool star

London, January 6: If reports in England are to be believed, Adam Lallana could be on his way out of Liverpool in the summer.
The player's contract with the Reds is up for renewal and it is believed that no talks have taken place so far.
The England international is believed to be looking for more first-team football which has been hard to get for him at Liverpool and therefore wants to move at the end of the season.
If not for his injuries, Lallana could have been a much more renowned player. His talent is undisputed and Jurgen Klopp seems to be a big fan of the flamboyant playmaker. His versatility is something that adds more value to him, but it really looks ideal for the 31-year-old to move on from Liverpool at the end of the season on a free transfer.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking for the player in the summer.
Sheffield United
The Blades made their way to the Premier League only this season, but are having a good time that has made everyone applaud the team and the manager Chris Wilder. Sheffield hardly look like a newly-promoted side and the way they play is something unique. However, they still lack players with Premier League experience and would benefit from acquiring a few of such players. Lallana, a seasoned Premier League professional, would be a quality addition to the side.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Another club who have been really impressive ever since their promotion last season is Wolves. Nuno's side are very much in the race for finishing in top four and also are doing really well in the UEFA Europa League. They are a financially strong side and would be looking to improve their status in the Premier League next season and should be looking for quality players like Lallana.
Southampton
The Saints will be forever in debt of Lallana who led them to the Premier League from League One. The 31-year-old graduated from the academy of the south coast club and led them to becoming a force in the Premier League before he left for Liverpool. However, in the past couple of years, the Saints have been struggling to save their Premier League status. If they manage to survive at the end of the campaign, they should be looking to offer their former skipper a return to St Mary's Stadium. Lallana, even at the dusk of his career, would be a welcome addition to the Southampton midfield.