Three Premier League clubs who should look to sign Liverpool forward

Kolkata, June 19: Liverpool should give Divock Origi due credit for what he has done for the club last season. If not for the Belgian, the Reds could not have won their sixth Champions League title as he scored some crucial goals for Klopp's side including two in the epic comeback against Barcelona in the semi final and one in the final against Spurs.
The 25-year-old has delivered every time he was called upon by Jurgen Klopp, but that has not been the case this season where the fleet-footed forward has not been able to replicate his form.
If reports in England are to be believed, Liverpool are open to the idea of selling Origi this summer if they receive a decent offer for him. To be fair, this makes sense as Origi certainly deserves more time on the pitch as he is entering his peak years.
So, with Origi seemingly available in the summer, there should be plenty of interest in the Belgian international. Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign him.
Leicester City
It was during Brendan Rodgers's tenure Origi was signed by Liverpool as a young prodigy and with the Belgian up for grabs, the Northern Irishman could be more than willing to reunite with the forward once again. Origi who has played a significant amount of time on the flanks for Liverpool under Klopp, could nail down a place of his own on the wings at King Power Stadium. With Rodgers' side likely to qualify for Champions League next season, they should look to add Champions League experience to their squad and Origi would be the perfect fit.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Woves have been a club on the rise in recent years and despite the fact that it is only their second successive season in the Premier League, they are very much in the race for top four. With the club's hitman Raul Jimenez linked with several top clubs, Origi would be an excellent replacement of the Mexican at the Molineux.
Sheffield United
Sheffield have been truly amazing in their comeback season in the top tier of English football. Chris Wilder's achievements with the Blades over the past few years have been inspiring but there is also no denying the fact that they are overachieving when compared to the quality of the team at Bramall Lane. With a few quality additions, Wilder can achieve even greater heights and Origi should be in the reckoning.