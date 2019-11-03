Football
Premier League: Crystal Palace 0-2 Leicester City: In-form Foxes move up to third

By James Willoughby
palace-leicester

London, Nov. 3: Leicester City moved back to third in the Premier League table with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Foxes entered the fixture having scored 12 times in their last two away matches in all competitions but two goals - from defender Caglar Soyuncu and the Premier League's top scorer Jamie Vardy - were enough for all three points at Selhurst Park.

After a cagey first half, Soyuncu gave Leicester the lead in the 57th minute, making the most of some slack marking to nod in James Maddison's corner unopposed.

Vardy wrapped up the win two minutes from time, finishing a brilliant team move that involved Youri Tielemans and Demarai Gray with a clever left-foot finish that gave him his 10th league goal of the season.

Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
