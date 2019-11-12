Premier League gameweek 12: Heroes and Villains

Bengaluru, Nov 12: On course to the almost midway of the Premier League season, game week 12 of the league again has brought us a host of surprise performances continued with Liverpool's dominance over defending winners Manchester City while Spurs and Arsenal too fumbled on the way.
Surprise package Leicester City and high flying Chelsea continued their winning run while Manchester United came back to winning ways again.
There have been several extraordinary signs of brilliance over the weekend but who gets the plaudits this weekend and which players were a hindrance to their sides over the weekend? We take a look:
Hero: Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy has picked up October’s Player of the Month Award but looking at his form, he can again sweep the award for the month of November as well. The Leicester striker continued to haunt Arsenal back in the weekend with his ninth strike of the season while also helped teammate Maddison score the second goal of the game to win in style. The win now has put them second in the table and surely Vardy's heroics is one of the biggest reasons for their upturn again.
Villain: Roberto
The West Ham shot-stopper yet again was involved in a howler in their 3-0 defeat against Burnley. Burnley was leading in the game from a fine close-range strike from Barnes. But just when Pellegrini's men looked to put pressure on the host, the keeper made a howler from a corner kick by misjudging it, punching into the own net.
Hero: Recce James
The Blues academy prodigy got his first start of the campaign in place of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta who had started each of Chelsea’s previous 73 Premier League matches. But unfazed by the pressure, the 19-year-old was arguably the best performer from the backline. He faced a formidable opponent in the shape of Wilfried Zaha but he not only dominated the Ivory Coast international winger but also was a consistent attacking threat going forward as well.
Hero: Anthony Martial
Since the French attacker's return to the side, United have won four out five and his influence was once again validated against Brighton in the weekend. His movement up front along with two speedy encounters from the other two ends with Dan James and Marcus Rashford either side proved too much for Brighton to handle. He did not score but was the creator of two goals. He now has six goals and as many assists in his last 13 start at Old Trafford in all competitions which is certainly astounding.
Villain: Teemu Pukki
The Finnish attacker was on fire since the start, netting five goals in his first three appearances in the Premier League. But since scoring in club’s shock 3-2 win over defending winners Manchester City, the player has failed to score one. It has been seven games since the Norwich star gets into the scoresheet and it was the same against Watford, back in the weekend where the hosts lost 2-0. The Canaries dominated the game in terms of possession and shots, putting five on target shot however their star forward was very much far from his best again in the game.