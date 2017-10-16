Premier League is still the best, says United legend Johnsen

Bengaluru, October 16: Ronny Johnsen was part of the Manchester United's golden era. A Champions League winner with the Reds in 1999, Johnsen was a member of United's four Premier League triumphs and also has a FA Cup medal in his cupboard.
Though Johnsen had plied his trade with many clubs in other countries, he feels Premier League is the best.
"Playing games in England is intense and I enjoyed it very much. Premier League was the best during my days and it's still the same now. The world's best players are there. So too the managers. It's one of the most exciting leagues in the world," Johnsen told myKhel.com on the sidelines of the Premier League Live Show in Whitefield, Bengaluru.
The first match of the Premier League weekend was the high-voltage clash between Manchester United and Liverpool which kicked off at 5pm India time (12.30 pm UK time).
In the past some former players have voiced their concern against the early kick off, saying it was dictated by television broadcasters.
But Johnsen had a different take on the matter.
"You talk about early kick-offs? Then what about the late start, especially in Champions League matches. As professional players, you've to get used to that and adjust accordingly. Critics may say that players can't be at their best in early kick offs. But I don't agree. You've to prepare accordingly with a different mindset. Sometimes you play early, and at times late like in Champions League (depending on whom you play).
"These days everything is market driven. There's so much money involved. You just can't blame the television broadcasters for everything," he added.
Money is ruling the transfer market as well and with owners from oil-rich Middle East countries also entering the fray, Leagues in Spain and France have hit the headlines.
Brazilian star Neymar's big money move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was the talk of the transfer town last month.
Despite all that Johnsen believes Premier League has a charm of its own.
"Premier League is growing. They've expanded the 'product' worldwide - be it in terms of merchandising or selling television rights all over the world.
"The drama and excitement that you get in Premier League is awesome. A couple of years ago Leicester City won the title.
Nobody could've even predicted such a scenario. Such fairy tales don't happen in Spain or France," added Johnsen, who had featured in 99 Premier League ties at United under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in a six-year spell starting from 1996.
The Norwegian is best remembered for manning the central midfield in United's away win against Juventus in the 1999 Champions League semifinal, in a team which had the likes of Ryan Giggs, David Beckham and Gary Neville.
He also played full 90 minutes in the final against Bayern Munich in Camp Nou, which was attended by a then record crowd of 90, 245.
United have had just one more success in Europe since then, the last of which came in 2008 when they beat Chelsea on penalties in the final.
Since Chelsea's triumph in 2012, not a single club from England have been able to lay their hands on Champions League.
The trophy has alternated between Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona in the last four years.
However, Johnsen believes it is a matter of time before the power shifts back from Spain to England.
"If not this year, then next year, you'll see a club from England winning the Champions League and I hope it's Manchester United," said Johnsen.
A member of Norway's 1998 World Cup squad, Johnsen has mostly stayed away from the limelight.
With most of the former players turning to coaching, Johnsen too is not averse to taking up a managerial role.
"I've had some experience of coaching with youth programmes in my country. Of course, if an opening arises in future, I'm ready for it, " Johnsen signed off.