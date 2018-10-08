Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Premier League legends Terry and Henry to team up at Aston Villa

By
John Terry and Thierry Henry to team up at Aston Villa?
John Terry and Thierry Henry to team up at Aston Villa?

Bengaluru, October 8: Former England and Chelsea skipper John Terry officially quit playing Football last night and could now become Thierry Henry’s assistant at Aston Villa.

French and Arsenal legend Henry is front-runner to replace Steve Bruce as boss and Terry, who has been without a club since leaving Villa in the summer, is expected to join Henry as his number two.

The ex-England and Chelsea skipper, 37, announced: “After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing.

“I look forward to the next chapter in my life and the challenges ahead.”

Terry’s social media message will intensify the speculation of Henry starting his managerial career at Villa following talks with the Midlands club.

Aston Villa tweeted: “Congratulations on a fantastic career, JT.”

Henry, Brendan Rodgers and Jose Mourinho’s long-term assistant Rui Faria have all been in the frame to replace Bruce.

But Celtic boss Rodgers claimed yesterday: “You can’t rule me out because I’ve never been asked.

“I’m the Celtic manager and I love it. When clubs need a manager there is always a raft of names mentioned.

“It’s a huge club, it’s a Premier League club, great facilities.”

The door now seems wide open for Henry to replace Bruce, who was sacked on October 3 after one win in nine matches.

The former Arsenal hitman is keen to move into club management and is understood to have impressed when he was interviewed by Villa chiefs.

Terry has worked with Villa’s youngsters as part of his UEFA pro licence course and knows the players very well. He also captained the club to last season’s Championship play-off final, where they lost 1-0 to Fulham.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: PAK 255/3 (90.0 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 12:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue