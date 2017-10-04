Meet the Premier League legends, grab your trophy!

Bengaluru, October 4: As the Premier League action resumes after the international break on October 14, fans in Namma Bengaluru will get a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to meet the stars.
Premier League's all-time top scorer winner Alan Shearer will be joined by Paul Dickov and Shay Given and many others on October 14 and 15 at KTPO, Whitefield, for the Live Show.
🇮🇳 @piresrobert7 joins the list of legends attending Premier League Live 2017 in Bengaluru, India ➡️ https://t.co/V7IBm9aJiS #PLBengaluru pic.twitter.com/CBpAut9ABU— Premier League (@premierleague) October 3, 2017
The two-day fan park event will give ample opportunities for fans to meet the legends, have a photo clicked with the Premier League Trophy and experience a matchday through 360 Virtual Reality.
With top Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City confirming their presence for the event, the fans will have their hands full.
🇮🇳 @ManUtd & @LCFC are the latest clubs to confirm they will be part of #PL Live 2017 in Bengaluru: https://t.co/f1fNlVgIS3 #PLBengaluru pic.twitter.com/ykEhXLsE2S— Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2017
"Premier League clubs have a hugely passionate and knowledgeable fan base in India and we look forward to bringing Premier League Live to Bengaluru. From the live match screenings to the interactive football zones, there will be fun and interactive activities for fans that give them a fantastic Premier League experience," said Premier League Managing Director Richard Masters.
Manchester United take on Liverpool on October 14 followed by Crystal Palace taking on defending champions Chelsea in London.
Matches of newly promoted Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Everton and Southampton taking on Newcastle will also be screened live on October 15.
Television anchors Manish Bhasin and Seema Jaswal will host the live screenings at the fan park while the Premier League stars will preview the match action.
Shearer, the former Newcastle and Blackburn Rovers star was pretty excited about the Live Show.
"I have seen firsthand the enthusiasm for football in India and Premier League Live will undoubtedly give local fans the chance to share their passion together.
"The event will bring the brilliant atmosphere of the Premier League for all to enjoy and I am looking forward to returning to India and meeting fans in Bengaluru," said Shearer whose record of 260 goals from 441 Premier League games still stands.
Registration for the event is going on in full swing in the Premier League website.
