Premier League: Three most under-appreciated active players

Bengaluru, September 6: Often hailed as the best league in the world, the Premier League has produced some of the very best players in world football.
In terms of viewership and popularity, no league in the world comes even close to the English top tier which is why most players dream of playing in the Premier League at some point in their career.
However, despite all the attention Premier League attracts, there are some players who somehow never comes in the limelight despite playing a key role for their teams through and through.
In this article, we will look at three such active Premier League players who never gets the credit and the attention they deserve.
1. Jamie Vardy - Leicester City
Leicester City winning the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season will forever be remembered as one of the greatest underdog stories in the world of not only Football but across all kinds of sports. It was simply a remarkable achievement of the Foxes under the stewardship of Claudio Ranieri. Players like Riyad Mahrez, Ngolo Kante, Danny Drinkwater all moved from the King Power stadium after that but Jamie Vardy didn't and probably that is the reason why despite all his heroics that season, he is still not appreciated enough.
For a player who came up from non-league football, breaking the record of legendary Ruud van Nistelrooy by scoring in 11 consecutive games is a massive achievement and people often forget that. Vardy has been scoring plenty of goals every season but somehow he still remains pretty underrated and people forget to mention him among the best forwards in the Premier League.
2. Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson never really gets the credit he deserves, even by the Reds fans. Despite his long association with the club and being the captain of the team, a large of the Liverpool fanbase still remain very critical of the 29-year-old even though Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the Englishman and he has stated that publicly.
The former Sunderland midfielder played a vital role for the Champions League winning team, both on and off the football grounds, always demanding the best from his teammates. He is the ideal leader and always his teammates to their limits and motivates them. We have seen him shouting even to the likes of Salah at times which speaks for how passionate he is to fight for the armband he wears. He is the unsung hero of the Reds and looks to enjoy that very much.
3. James Milner - Liverpool
James Milner, the Mr. Reliable, has to be the epitome of underrated. In this race of stylish, galloping and super skilled footballers, sometimes some hardworking professional gentlemen are neglected and James Milner belongs from such rare breed of footballers. Versatile enough to play in almost everywhere in the pitch, he is the dream player every manager in the world would want in his team but often he has been the victim of his own versatility.
Despite being one of the most experienced active players in the Premier League, Milner has hardly been a first-choice for either Manchester City or Liverpool in the long run despite being one of the most consistent players. He is a player who always drops in a 7 or a 8 out of 10 kind of performance. But despite that, he has been mostly seen as a perfect squad player rather than someone who would be a star player regularly playing for the starting XI. He is the ideal example of a true professional by all means and football will probably appreciate him enough when he hangs up his boots.