Premier League: Three players Manchester City should sign

Bengaluru, July 15: Manchester City were given a massive sign of relief with their Champions League ban overturned. Now, the Cityzens are reportedly looking to celebrate the occasion by tying down Pep Guardiola with a new deal and are also believed to be handing him a £150million war chest to reinforce his squad in order to reclaim the Premier League title from rivals Liverpool.
The Cityzens are set to lose skipper David Silva and have also seen Leroy Sane leave the club while former skipper Vincent Kompany, who left last summer, is also yet to be replaced. Therefore, we can expect a very busy summer at the Etihad as Pep Guardiola looks to bring the Cityzens back to the summit of the Premier League.
Here, we will take a look at three players Manchester City should ideally target this summer.
Thiago Alcantara - Bayern Munich
One of Pep Guardiola's most favourite midfielder Thiago Alcantara looks on his way out of Bayern Munich. The Spanish international has been linked with clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United strongly and with Manchester City also looking for a central midfielder to replace David Silva, it would be a surprise if Pep Guardiola does not register his interest in the 29-year-old.
He came through the ranks of Barcelona while Guardiola was in charge of the Catalan giants and also had the best years of his career under the Spanish manager at Bayern Munich. There are very few players who would fit Guardiola's system right away and Thiago is at the very top of it. With the midfield maestro said to be available, it would be an absolute no-brainer for the Cityzens to sign him.
Kalidou Koulibaly - Napoli
Liverpool have been at a whole another level this season but the 21 point gap between them and Manchester City is much due to the long-term injury of Aymeric Laporte. In the absence of the Frenchman, the Sky Blues have been vulnerable defensively and a top-class centre-back should be Guardiola's number one priority for the summer.
There are no many defenders who are better than Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly and the 29-year-old is also available for transfer. Manchester City should do everything in their powers to bring the 29-year-old to the Etihad and their defence could once again become the best in the Premier League.
Leon Bailey - Bayer Leverkusen
Another player who has been a crucial miss for the Cityzens this season is Leroy Sane due to his injury. The German has finally left to seal his dream move to Bayern Munich and even though Manchester City do have plenty of options on the flanks, a new winger could be on his way to the Blue half of Manchester. Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey is a winger who is capable of playing on either flank and can ideally replace the directness of Sane which Guardiola has missed in a few games during the season. Just 22 years of age, Bailey has a lot of talent and can prove to be a massive addition to the Manchester City attack.