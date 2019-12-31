Premier League: Three talking points from gameweek 20

Bengaluru, December 31: This is that time of the season when games come thick and fast in England unlike other leagues in Europe. We saw yet another eventful gameweek take place in the Premier League this past weekend.
Liverpool continued their dominance with yet another narrow 1-0 win against Wolves this time around, while Leicester City and Manchester City also won their respective games to stay 13 and 14 points behind the runaway leaders.
Spurs, meanwhile, dropped points again while their north London rivals Arsenal lost to local rivals Chelsea 2-1 despite leading for most part of the game.
And the final big six team, Manchester United secured yet another comfortable victory to stay alive in the top four race. Now, in this article, we take a look at three talking points from the gameweek 20.
3. Liverpool look unstoppable
Liverpool look like an unstoppable force this season. They somehow just find their way to three points every game this season no matter how they perform. Jurgen Klopp's boys have experienced all types of victories this campaign be it sloppy or comfortable. This time, it was not at all a comfortable one.
Wolves gave the Reds all kinds of problems but could not break the Liverpool defence. When they did, VAR came to the Reds' rescue. It was another game when VAR stole the limelight but at the end of the day, Liverpool have 55 points in just 18 games which is nothing short of remarkable.
2. Arsenal look better under Arteta but still fail to grind a win
Arsenal looked much better as a team in the London Derby on Sunday but still could not secure all three points. The Gunners led the game for 70 minutes but Chelsea still found a way to salvage a comeback. It will certainly hurt the Arsenal fans and the newly appointed manager Mikel Arteta as he suffered his first defeat as an Arsenal boss but there was a lot of positives for the north London side.
After a longtime, the Gunners looked much more creative and free-flowing in attack and if they can improve on that and improve their leaky defence, they can certainly have a much better second half of the season.
1. VAR at it again
This was yet another gameweek when the VAR system came under scrutiny. Liverpool snatched yet another narrow win to keep their dominance intact in the title race but VAR had a big role in it. Liverpool's goal was not given by the officials but a VAR check allowed the goal.
On the other hand, Wolves did equalize through Pedro Neto and it was given by the officials but VAR ruled it out. No one can really challenge VAR's decision and in this case, both really looked the right ones but it can be really frustrating for the teams at the receiving end.