Premier League top six club’s longest unbeaten run

Bengaluru, Feb 10: Since their loss against Manchester City last season, Liverpool are yet to be defeated by any side in Premier League and it has been almost 400 days with 42 match days.
The Anfield side lost the league title to Pep Guardiola's men last term by a whisker with one less point. But their dominance this season has been just reversed, with them aggregating a massive 22 points lead already in February, amassing 73 points from a potential 75 so far, only drawing to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Their unbeaten streak has already surpassed all the top six sides bar one, however, come April, that too could be broken.
Below we take a look the other top-six sides highest unbeaten record in the league and where does Liverpool rank in the order:
Arsenal – 49 games
Arsene Wenger went a full season unbeaten winning the invincible in the 2003-04 campaign but their unbeaten run continued till next season during the first nine games of the 2004/05 season before Manchester United stopped the arch-rivals. Liverpool now need just 8 more games to surpass the record and create a new PL record.
Chelsea – 40 games
Chelsea's went on unbeaten in 40 games between October 2004 and November 2005 under Jose Mourinho, winning the league in both seasons. His first league defeat came in October when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City, before going undefeated for 12 months and three weeks. That run was finally ended by Manchester United in the next season. Liverpool exceeded the record after winning against West Ham this term.
Manchester City – 30 games
The Citizens' unbeaten streak started towards the end of Guardiola's first season in charge but ran until January 2018 with Manchester City looking almost unbeatable to their route to a record-breaking Premier League title win. Eight games in the previous season with further 22 games the next season, the 30 games streak, however, came to end after losing to Liverpool at Anfield.
Manchester United – 29 games
The Old Trafford side have achieved the record two times in the Premier League era, both under Sir Alex Ferguson. The first unbeaten record was registered during the famous treble-winning season of 1998/99 and ending shortly into the following season after losing to Chelsea 5-0 at Stamford Bridge. The next record was again registered between April 2010 and February 2011 before Wolves ending the streak again at the same point.
Tottenham Hotspur – 14 games
Tottenham too have had the record unbeaten games registered two times and both under the leadership of their former boss Mauricio Pochettino. The first streak came during the 2015-16 season with six wins and eight draws coming at the start of the campaign before losing against Newcastle United.
However, the second unbeaten streak was quite impressive with 11 wins and three draws including victories over sides like Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in the 2017-18 campaign. The unbeaten run was broken by title winner Manchester City eventually.