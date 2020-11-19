Premier League top six injury news

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: The English Premier League injury crisis has only intensified with every passing week this year and the latest international break hasn’t precisely helped in any way positive as well.
With the Premier League set to return this weekend, almost every top team is on the verge of missing some key players due to prior or new injuries or the due to the COVID-19 virus.
So, here we have decided to look into the top six sides, who have injury concerns ahead of the weekend:
Arsenal
Two Arsenal players - Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny tested positive for the Coronavirus during the International break and is now set to miss their tie against Leeds this weekend.
Thomas Partey is also an injury concern after he came off against Villa with a thigh problem in their last game. Long term absentees Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli will also miss out from the matchday squad as well as they are still recovering.
Chelsea
Chelsea have only two injury concerns with Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic. Havertz is still in isolation after recently contracting COVID-19 while Pulisic is still nurturing the injury which he sustained against Burnley.
Tottenham Hotspur
Mourinho will be without Matt Doherty ahead of the important Manchester City tie after he passed a positive COVID-19 test during the international break. Erik Lamela is also likely to remain on the sidelines with a minor foot injury while Steven Bergwijn's availability is also up in the air with fitness concern. Although, he may likely be fit before the game.
Manchester City
City lost defender Nathan Ake to a hamstring injury during the international break and he is all set to sit out against Spurs this week. Raheem Sterling too pulled out from the England squad with a problem however should be available for selection. To the Cityzens fortune, however other former injury scares like Aguero, Fernandinho will be back in contention.
Manchester United
Luke Shaw will miss United's home against West Brom with the left-back set to sit out for a month with a hamstring issue. Marcus Rashford is also an injury worry after he pulled out of the England squad due to a shoulder issue. Eric Bailly has not featured since early October and is fighting to be fit for next weekend. He was called up for a double-header of AFCON qualifiers versus Madagascar, but he did not feature in any of the games.
Liverpool
The most affected team at the moment, Jurgen Klopp could miss as many as eight players ahead of their tie against Leicester City. Klopp already lost Van Dijk for the whole season against Everton, now his defensive partner Joe Gomez too has suffered a long term injury while on international duty with England.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all already out and doubts over Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson still remain. They will also miss Mohamed Salah after he contacted COVID while on international duty with Egypt.