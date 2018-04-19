PSG to battle it out with Manchester United for Casemiro

Paris, April 19: Dumped from the Champions League in the round-of-16 by Real Madrid, Paris-Saint Germain are seeking a move for their midfielder Casemiro. The Brazilian has frequently impressed for Real and is one of PSG's leading targets in the upcoming transfer window, according to AS.
PSG, who have much money to spend, are eager to strengthen their squad as they look to go further in the Champions League.
Incidentally, Neymar was swooped in by PSG last summer, the man who orchestrated their 6-1 demolition at the Nou Camp as PSG blew away a 4-0 lead. PSG might follow the same suit of recruiting a player from the side that knocks them out of Champions League by signing Casemiro.
Although Paris have Marco Verratti and Giovani lo Celso at their disposal, both are not considered good enough to play the role of central defence. And with transfer speculation looming over Thiago Motta, Casemiro is the go-to man for the Ligue 1 champions.
Casemiro was got in by Real Madrid at an early age and sent to loan at FC Porto, where he actually developed as a first team starter. Casemiro has been vital for Real Madrid in the midfield from the past two seasons. He currently has a release clause of €200million and still three more years remaining on his contract.
This would eventually mean that PSG will have to splash out some cash to acquire his services. But a more valid question is whether Real Madrid are willing to let go their star defensive midfielder.
During his five seasons at Real, Casemiro has developed extremely well and is now widely seen as one of the standout defensive midfielders in world football.
Despite making two world record transfers, PSG could only make it to the first knockout stage of Europe’s elite competition. Although they’ve been crowned Ligue 1 champions this season, their success in Europe still remains a question.
PSG are also being investigated by UEFA on a potential breach of Financial Fair Play and might face a fine and a year’s sabbatical from the Champions League.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.