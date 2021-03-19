PSG eye Champions League vengeance against Bayern in quarterfinals

Bengaluru, March 19: Revenge for last season's final defeat will be on the minds of Paris Saint-Germain after being drawn against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Bayern had defeated PSG 1-0 in the 2020 Champions League final held at Lisbon, Portugal, a match which staged behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bayern earned the win thanks to a 59th-minute goal scored by former PSG player Kingsley Coman, who was later adjudged the man of the match.
Now the Qatar-owned PSG, gets a chance to turn the tables after being drawn against the Bavarian giants in the quarterfinals.
In the other mounthwatering contest Real Madrid has been drawn against Liverpool in a virtual repeat of the 2018 final.
Premier League leaders Manchester City face Borussia Dortmund while Chelsea will lock horns with FC Porto.
The first legs will be played on April 6 or 7, with the second legs set for April 13 or 14. The final is scheduled for May 29 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.
It is the first Champions League quarterfinal lineup without either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo since 2005. No Italian team is involved for the first time since 2016.
First Leg - April 6-7
Manchester City (England) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Porto (Portugal) vs Chelsea (England)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Real Madrid (Spain) vs Liverpool (England)
Second Leg - April 13-14
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Manchester City (England)
Chelsea (England) vs Porto (Portugal)
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Bayern Munich (Germany)
Liverpool (England) vs Real Madrid (Spain)