PSG boss Tuchel refuses to comment on Kante speculation

Posted By: OPTA
Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante

Singapore, July 31: Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel declined to comment on links with Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante.

Ligue 1 champions PSG are reportedly interested in luring Kante to the French capital after he helped France to World Cup glory.

PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe revealed he spent the World Cup encouraging Kante to join him in Paris.

However, Tuchel refused to be drawn on the speculation regarding Kante – who is entering his third season at Chelsea.

"It is not fair and I do not like, and I do not like it if other coaches talk about situations of players who are playing for other clubs," Tuchel said.

"So there is no comment on Kante, of course, not for the transfer window."

After helping Leicester City to a remarkable Premier League triumph in 2016, Kante moved to Chelsea the following season and the 27-year-old has added another league title to his collection as well as the FA Cup.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 9:50 [IST]
