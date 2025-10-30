KKR Head Coaches in IPL: Who have held the Head Coach role before Abhishek Nayar at Kolkata Knight Riders?

Football PSG Deserved Draw Against Lorient, According To Luis Enrique's Assessment Luis Enrique expressed that Paris Saint-Germain earned their 1-1 draw against Lorient. He noted the team's struggles and highlighted a serious injury to Desire Doue. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 16:26 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain's recent Ligue 1 match against Lorient ended in a 1-1 draw, which Luis Enrique believes was a fair result. PSG, the European champions, saw Nuno Mendes score first, but Igor Silva quickly equalised for Lorient. The game also saw PSG's winger Desire Doue suffer what appeared to be a significant injury.

PSG's performance has been inconsistent lately. They have failed to secure victories in two of their last three away games against newly promoted Ligue 1 teams. This is a stark contrast to their previous record of winning eight consecutive matches against such teams. Additionally, they have drawn three of their last four league games and are now only one point ahead of second-place Monaco.

Luis Enrique expressed his thoughts on the match, saying, "I've seen this type of match many times. If you don't get into the rhythm in the first half, it gives the opposition extra motivation." He added that when a team thinks they have time to change the game's outcome but fails to do so, it becomes challenging.

The game statistics showed PSG had 15 shots with eight on target, resulting in an expected goals (xG) figure of 1.49. In contrast, Lorient managed only five attempts with an xG of 0.23. Despite these numbers favouring PSG, they couldn't secure a win. Luis Enrique acknowledged Lorient's strong defence and congratulated them on their performance.

Enrique also commented on the importance of maintaining focus throughout the entire match to secure victories. He stated that he had warned about the difficulty of winning this match but felt his warning went unheeded.

Injury Concerns for PSG

Desire Doue's injury overshadowed the match result for PSG. Luis Enrique admitted uncertainty about how long Doue would be sidelined. He remarked that injuries are common in professional football, especially with seven matches scheduled between October and November international breaks.

"Injuries are part of professional football," said Luis Enrique. "It's always bad news when there are injuries." He described Doue's injury as unusual and hoped it wouldn't be severe.

Despite recent setbacks, PSG remains focused on improving their performance and addressing challenges like player injuries and maintaining consistency in matches.