PSG dub themselves 'champion' of Instagram

Paris, March 23: Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain may have suffered UEFA Champions League elimination at the last-16 stage for the third successive year, but they can console themselves with the self-proclaimed title of Instagram 'champion'.
The Ligue 1 giants, who are owned by wealthy Qatari businessman Nasser Al Khelaifi, were dumped out of Europe's elite competition this month by Manchester United, with Marcus Rashford's controversial late penalty securing the Red Devils a 3-1 win in Paris which saw them progress on away goals.
Despite the shock exit, PSG are still bringing in followers on social media and they dubbed themselves the 'champion' of Instagram after surpassing the 20-million mark on Friday.
"The Parisian club is making dazzling progress and exceeds the milestone of 20 million followers," their statement read.
The announcement came on the same day star man Neymar – who was injured for the defeat to United – was charged with "insulting/molesting acts against a match official" on the same social media platform after Rashford's contentious spot-kick.
To compound matters, PSG are also seven million followers behind United on the photo and video-sharing social networking service.
