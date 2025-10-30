Football PSG Faces Injury Setback As Desire Doue Is Sidelined For Several Weeks Paris Saint-Germain's Desire Doue will miss several weeks due to a right thigh injury. The winger was injured during the match against Lorient and will be unavailable for key fixtures in Ligue 1 and the Champions League. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 20:26 [IST]

Paris Saint-Germain announced that Desire Doue will be out for several weeks due to a right thigh injury. The winger was injured during PSG's 1-1 draw with Lorient in Ligue 1, leaving the field in the 63rd minute. This injury means Doue will miss three upcoming matches, including a Champions League game against Bayern Munich, and Ligue 1 fixtures against Nice and Lyon.

PSG stated that "Injured during the game at Lorient, Desire Doue has a right thigh muscle lesion and will be sidelined for several weeks." A further assessment of his condition is planned after the international break. This setback affects PSG's lineup as they navigate crucial matches in both domestic and European competitions.

This season, Doue has been influential for PSG, scoring four goals across all competitions. Only one of these goals came in Ligue 1, achieved from an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.3. His performance highlights his potential and importance to the team despite his young age.

Earlier this month, he made history by becoming the second-youngest player to score at least two goals in consecutive Champions League games. At 20 years and 140 days old, he follows Erling Haaland's record set at 20 years and 126 days in November 2020. This achievement underscores his growing reputation on the European stage.

Doue has also excelled in dribbling, attempting the second-most dribbles for PSG with a total of 75 attempts. Only Bradley Barcola surpasses him with 77 attempts. However, no player has completed more dribbles than Doue, who leads with 29 successful dribbles.

The absence of such a dynamic player could impact PSG's attacking options significantly. His ability to navigate defences and create opportunities has been crucial for the team's strategy this season.

The team will need to adapt quickly to cope without him during this challenging period. As they await further updates post-international break, PSG fans hope for a swift recovery for their promising winger.