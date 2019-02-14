PSG lead race for Milan star Franck Kessie

Bengaluru, February 14: French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan star midfielder Franck Kessie.
The AC Milan midfielder, 22, is under contract until 2021 after joining on loan with a compulsory purchase. And, reports in Italy claim that PSG will be in pole position to land the ace if the Italian outfit decide to cash in this summer.
AC Milan are facing a penalty for breaching the Financial Fair Play regulations and are waiting to see what punishment is dished out. They may be forced to sell stars in the summer and Kessie could become available.
The Ivory Coast midfielder has done well since joining Milan on a two-year loan from Atalanta in 2017, playing 81 times in two seasons.
The Rossoneri are obliged to buy him for £24m, which could prove difficult with an FFP rap hanging over them.
Reports have suggested Chelsea will offer Tiemoue Bakayoko in a part-exchange deal to Milan who are looking to make the Frenchman's move permanent at the San Siro.
The former Monaco star has rediscovered his form while on loan at the Serie A giants. Kessie and Bakayoko have been regulars together alongside Lucas Paqueta in a three-man midfield for much of the season.
Kessie is a hard-working midfielder with an all-round midfield ability and is touted as the next 'Michael Essien'.
Spurs are also strongly interested in Kessie, but are unlikely to be able to compete with the likes of PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal for the Ivorian playmaker.
The north London club are looking for an all-action midfielder in the summer, preferably a player who can replicate Dembele's skill and poise on the ball as well as his ability to drive through midfield.