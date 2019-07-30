PSG snap up Idrissa Gueye from Everton

Paris, July 30: Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Everton for a reported €32million.
The 29-year-old joins the Ligue 1 champions on a four-year deal.
PSG were strongly linked with a move for Senegal international Gueye during the January transfer window.
The Toffees were able to hold on to the former Lille and Aston Villa player for the rest of the campaign but PSG have now got their man, the club's sixth new addition of the close season. He joins the likes of Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Mitchel Bakker, Abdou Diallo and Marcin Bulka as the new faces.
"I feel tremendous pride in joining Paris Saint-Germain," Gueye said.
"After remaining focused on the Africa Cup of Nations, I wanted to give new boost to my club career by engaging with Paris Saint-Germain, one of the most structured and ambitious sporting projects in the world.
"I thank the directors, the coach and his staff for the confidence they have shown in me."
