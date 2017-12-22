PSG descend on Doha for winter training

Bengaluru, December 22: Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain touched their base in Doha for the winter-camp.
It is for the fifth time that the French club are coming to Qatari capital during the winter break, but the first since Neymar joined them for a world record transfer from Barcelona.
No wonder the Brazilian was the star attraction when he along with team-mates Kylian Mbappe Edinson Cavani, Dani Alves, Layvin Kurzawa Angel di Maria met fans on a walkabout and obliged them with selfies.
Neymar and Co trained at the Aspire Academy ground under the watchful eyes of coach Unai Emery and will wind up the Middle East trip on December 23 before heading for the Chritsman holidays.
PSG fever sweeps through Doha
PSG also did some promotional events in which they were joined by Qatari world high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim.
Un vrai esprit d'équipe.
⌚️ @Richard_Mille pic.twitter.com/IvaecHXHOv
At the Mall of Qatar
Both Alves and Barshim shared pictures on Instagram.
"Nice to meet u ma bro @mutaz.barshim"
A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves) on Dec 21, 2017 at 10:06pm PST
PSG, who are owned by wealthy Qatari businessman Nasser Al Khelaifi, currently lead the Ligue 1 table with 50 points, following their 3-1 win against Caen, a clear nine ahead of rivals and defending champions Monaco.
The winter break in France is a short one and lasts only for two weeks till the first week of January. The top-flight clubs then swing back to action with the French Cup.
PSG will resume the Ligue 1 campaign after the winter break with a game against Rennes on January 7.
They have also entered the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League where they have been drawn in a mouthwatering clash against champions Real Madrid.