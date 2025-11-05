When will Lionel Messi come to Kerala with Argentina? Minister provides New Date

Football PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 0:10 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain are set for a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash against an in-form Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

This marks the third meeting between the two sides in a year, and both enter the tie unbeaten in the league phase. PSG will look to repeat their FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal win over Bayern earlier this year, but Vincent Kompany's men are on a record-breaking run - 15 wins in 15 matches this season, the only perfect side across Europe's top leagues.

With both clubs boasting three victories from three games in the Champions League, only one will keep their flawless record intact in Paris.

Luis Enrique's PSG face key absences: Désiré Doué is out injured, while Illia Zabarnyi is suspended following a red card against Bayer Leverkusen. Marquinhos will likely partner Willian Pacho in defense, with Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé leading the attack.

Bayern, meanwhile, remain without Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Itō, and Jamal Musiala, though Davies' recovery is reportedly ahead of schedule. Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, and Michael Olise are expected to return to the starting XI after limited minutes at the weekend, while Aleksandar Pavlović was rested to stay fresh for this fixture.

Kompany's main dilemma lies at left-back, with Raphaël Guerreiro, Tom Bischof, and Josip Stanišić competing for the spot.

PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online?

Where to Watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in India?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match can be watched on Sony Sports Network for live TV broadcast or streamed live on SonLiv app and website. Kick-off time is 1:30 AM IST (November 5).

Where to Watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in the UK?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match can be watched on TNT Sports for live TV broadcast or streamed live on Discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video. Kick-off time is 8:00 PM BST (November 4).

Where to Watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in the USA?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed live on Paramount+. Kick-off time is 3:00 PM ET (November 4).

Where to Watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in Australia?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match can be watched on Stan Sport for live TV and streaming. Kick-off time is 6:00 AM AEST (November 5).

Where to Watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in Nigeria?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match can be watched on SuperSport. Kick-off time is 9:00 PM WAT (November 4).

Where to Watch PSG vs Bayern Munich in Spain?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich match can be watched on Moviestar Plus+. Kick-off time is 9:00 PM CEST (November 4).