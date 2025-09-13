PSG Prepares For Challenging Ligue 1 Match Against Lens Amid Injury Concerns

Who is Kamil Mishara? Know about Sri Lanka batter who wins Man of the Match award in Asia Cup win vs Bangladesh

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are gearing up for their next Ligue 1 match against Lens, with head coach Luis Enrique emphasising the importance of not underestimating their opponents. Despite PSG's flawless start to the season, Enrique is cautious about facing a Lens team that has secured victories in two of their first three matches. The focus remains on maintaining momentum and not becoming complacent.

The reigning champions have kicked off their title defence with wins over Nantes, Angers, and a high-scoring game against Toulouse. Last season, PSG often rotated players before Champions League games. However, Enrique acknowledges that they cannot afford to make too many changes against a strong Lens side. The team is determined to continue their winning streak.

During the recent international break, both Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue suffered injuries. This situation presents an opportunity for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to shine. Kvaratskhelia, who scored twice for Georgia during the break, aims to score his first club goal this season in the upcoming match.

Lens' New Signing Returns

Lens' new addition, Odsonne Edouard, returns to Ligue 1 after eight years away. Formerly with PSG, Edouard had a successful stint at Celtic and played in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Leicester City. His return adds an interesting dynamic to the match.

Match Predictions and Statistics

The upcoming clash could be another high-scoring event for PSG as both teams have been prolific in front of goal this season. PSG have scored in their last 34 home games in Ligue 1 and aim to extend this streak. They have also remained unbeaten in their last nine home encounters against Lens.

Lens have shown resilience on the road, losing only four away games since last season began. They have won their last two matches but haven't achieved three consecutive wins since early 2024. The Opta win probability favours PSG at 67.1%, with a draw at 17.4% and Lens at 15.4%.

Luis Enrique expressed his excitement about returning to Parc des Princes after the international break: "I am happy to be back at home here in Paris, and to get back to work." He stressed the importance of focusing solely on the upcoming match against Lens while appreciating the support from fans.

As PSG prepare for this crucial fixture, they remain vigilant about not getting distracted by future challenges. The team's primary objective is to secure victory against Lens while maintaining their impressive form in Ligue 1 this season.

As anticipation builds for this encounter between two top-performing teams, fans can expect an exciting display of football at Parc des Princes. Both sides are eager to showcase their skills and secure valuable points in the league standings.