PSG want to sell two South Americans to cope with FFP

Paris, November 12: Angel di Maria and Lucas Moura may be the latest to depart from Paris Saint-Germain, as the French side are forced to sell as per the UEFA Financial Fair Play rules.
According to RMC Sport, UEFA are investigating PSG's finances, and they are coming up with as much as £70million short.
The Ligue 1 leaders summer of big spending saw them pay out over £200million, with most of that sum on superstar Neymar.
Di Maria and Lucas are the names on the shortlist to be sold, but even selling them might not prove to be enough.
UEFA state that the French club need to revaluate their sponsorship contracts with non-Qatari brands, halt exclusion of Emirates sponsors and increase ticket sales.
PSG skirted FFP with the loan transfer of Kylian Mbappe, leaving them to pay the £166m fee next season but still they are short of requirements.
Their selling exodus began last transfer window, with the departures of Serge Aurier, Blaise Matuidi and Jean-Kevin Augustin.
That will continue in the following transfer windows, with Di Maria possibly moving back to Spain to Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Brazilian winger Moura, who scored 13 goals for the Parisians last season, has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.
With the additions of Mbappe and Neymar in the forward positions, Lucas has been regularly out of the starting XI.
Julian Draxler was also linked with an exit in the summer but now it seems that the German will remain a part of the club for a long time.
PSG are looking to sign Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer next summer and they need to free up some space in the squad and Di Maria and Lucas seem the obvious outgoings.