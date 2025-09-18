Football PSG's Joao Neves Set To Miss Le Classique Against Marseille Due To Hamstring Injury Joao Neves will be unavailable for Paris Saint-Germain's match against Marseille after suffering a hamstring injury during a Champions League game. His absence is significant as he has been a key player for PSG this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 23:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain's midfielder Joao Neves will not participate in the upcoming Ligue 1 match against Marseille due to a hamstring injury. This injury occurred during PSG's 4-0 win over Atalanta in their first Champions League match on Wednesday. Neves was substituted in the 58th minute by Goncalo Ramos, who later scored the final goal of the game.

Neves has been instrumental for PSG since joining from Benfica last August, contributing to four major trophies, including the Champions League. He is currently tied as PSG's top scorer with Bradley Barcola, having netted three goals this season. His recent hat-trick against Toulouse featured two bicycle kicks in a thrilling 6-3 victory.

PSG announced that Neves will undergo treatment for his left hamstring injury until next week. The club released a statement on Thursday confirming his absence from the squad for the weekend's fixture. The 20-year-old joins Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele on PSG's injury list, both of whom were injured during international duty.

Despite these setbacks, PSG remains unbeaten in Ligue 1, having secured maximum points from their first four matches of the 2025-26 season. Their upcoming clash against Marseille presents a significant challenge. If they succeed, it will mark the fourth time in nine seasons that they have won their opening five league games.

Marseille was the last team to achieve such a feat back in the 2012-13 season. PSG aims to continue their impressive form under coach Luis Enrique as they face Roberto De Zerbi's side on Sunday. The team is determined to maintain its winning streak despite missing key players like Neves.

The absence of Joao Neves is a blow for PSG, given his contributions since arriving at the club. However, with a strong squad and excellent form so far this season, they remain optimistic about their chances against Marseille. The team's depth will be tested as they strive to extend their perfect start in Ligue 1.