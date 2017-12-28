Pune City coach Popovic suspended for four matches for rant against referees; fined Rs 5 lakh

Mumbai, December 28: FC Pune City head coach Ranko Popovic has been suspended for four matches and fined Rs 5 Lakh with immediate effect for the club's upcoming games in the Indian Super League.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee found FC Pune City coach Popovic in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his remarks made against match officials at the post-match press conference in Goa after match #31 between FC Goa and FC Pune City.
Popovic slammed the referees for not handing FC Goa midfielder Ahmed Jahouh a red card during the game on December 23. Pune won that game 2-0.
"If you want to talk about how many fouls they made in the game; in two games we got (players) sent off for nothing. Today what is this, rugby? Who was the referee (Rowan Arumughan) protecting? Are there different rules for Pune City?" Popovic said after the game.
"Their No 5 (Ahmed Jahouh) had to be sent off in 10 or 15 minutes. We didn't make any rough fouls. We have to protect ourselves if someone (referee) doesn't have respect for us," he added.
Cracking down on Popovic, the AIFF disciplinary committee said: "Ranko Popovic, head coach of FC Pune City, is fined Rs 5 lakh and is suspended for four matches, from the date of this decision. The amount should be deposited to All India Football Federation within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the match suspension to continue, over and above the four-match suspension."
Source: ISL Media