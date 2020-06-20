Qatar 2022: Cahill happy to see progress amidst COVID-19 challenge

Bengaluru, June 20: Socceroos great Tim Cahill, who is one of the brand ambassadors of Qatar 2022 World Cup, is happy to see the country's preparations for the quadrennial extravaganza going on in full swing, despite the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar recently announced the completion of the third stadium -- Education City -- of the eight venues slated to host the tournament to be held from November 21 to December 18.
Known as 'Diamond in the Desert', the 40,000-seater located in Qatar's education, research and innovation hub, will host matches up to the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and Cahill said the tournament-ready venue is positive news amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So far, so good. Everything is above schedule and on time. When you've the third stadium completed and 80 per cent completed on the other stadiums with its infrastructure in place, it's really positive that Qatar can keep to that schedule. At the same time, it's impressive that it hasn't been affected," Cahill was quoted as saying by the AFC.com website.
The Education City Stadium is the third venue to be completed after the refurbished Khalifa International Stadium and the new Al Janoub Stadium.
Two more stadiums -- Al Bayt and Al Rayyan -- are expected to be complete by the end of the year as Qatar gets ready to host the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East and entire Arab world.
Work on Qatar's eight World Cup stadiums and mega-projects linked to the tournament has continued despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organisers have repeateadly assured that the venues will strictly comply with the post COVID-19 health guidelines.
"Like anything, the show must go on. This is the biggest tournament in the world. Even with this pandemic, it's exciting that we can look forward to the project of football. Football, and every sport in the world, brings people back together.
"We've to focus on the positives, of making sure we're showing these stadiums and their completion rates, and that there's no stutter in the whole infrastructure," added Cahill who is Socceroos' all-time top scorer with 50 goals from 108 appearances.