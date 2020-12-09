Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Qatar 2022: Four salient features of Al Rayyan Stadium

By
Al Rayyan
The Al Rayyan Stadium is the fourth completed venue of Qatar 2022 World Cup. Images: SC Media

Bengaluru, December 9: FIFA 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar have completed the fourth venue -- Al Rayyan Stadium -- for the quadrennial extravaganza to be held in two year's time.

The Al Rayyan Stadium is the fourth venue to be officially completed following the renovation of the Khalifa International in 2017 and the inaugurations of Al Janoub (2019) and Education City (2020).

In a break from the normal tradition of hosting the FIFA World Cup in the June-July window, Qatar 2022 will be held in winter with the tournament starting on November 21 and ending on December 18.

Qatar, who are the reigning Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup champions are building only eight stadiums for biggest football show on earth.

Two more tournament venues -- Al Bayt and Al Thumama -- are in the final stages of construction, while the main works at the remaining two stadiums - Ras Abu Aboud and Lusail - will be complete by 2021.

Qatar 2022 will be a 28-day affair as the country is set to host the first FIFA World Cup to be held in Middle East and the entire Arab world.

Ahead of the proposed opening of the Al Rayyan Stadium on Decemeber 18, which is the Qatar National Day, here is a quick look at four salient features of the new desert venue.

Cultural importance

Cultural importance

The stadium's design reflects the story of Qatar. Its most striking feature is a glowing facade, comprising patterns that characterise different aspects of the country: the importance of family, the beauty of the desert, the native flora and fauna, and local and international trade.

A fifth shape, a shield, brings together all the others, representing the strength and unity that is particularly relevant to the proud desert city of Al Rayyan.

Round-of-16 venue

Round-of-16 venue

During Qatar 2022, the stadium will host seven matches up to and including the round-of-16 stage. The stadium's seating capacity during the tournament will be 40,000.

After Qatar 2022, the capacity will be reduced to 20,000 following the removal of the modular upper tier, with the seats being re-purposed into sporting facilities across Qatar and overseas.

Sustainability at its core

Sustainability at its core

From its very conception, the stadium has had sustainability at its core. More than 90 per cent of the construction materials used in the project have been reused or recycled, with many of those materials sourced from the old Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, which once occupied the site.

This includes materials that were re-purposed into public art installations. Trees that once surrounded the old venue were retained for future replanting in order to minimise damage to the natural environment, while energy and water efficiency measures have been embedded to further reduce the stadium's carbon footprint.

Gateway to desert

Gateway to desert

The stadium is situated in one of Qatar's most historic cities, which sits close to Doha on the way to beautiful desert landscapes.

Al Rayyan will be transformed into a regional sporting hub, with six football training pitches, a cricket pitch, horse riding track, cycling track, gym equipment and an athletics track being some of the facilities that the local community can look forward to using.

(Source: SC Media)

More QATAR 2022 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Warner ruled out of first Test
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More