Qatar 2022: France team preview, predicted squad and line-up for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 3: Expectations will be massive from France as they will look to defend their FIFA World Cup crown at Qatar 2022.
The
biggest
tournament
in
world
football
kicks
off
in
less
than
three
weeks’
time
and
France
will
head
into
the
tournament
as
major
favorites
to
retain
their
title.
Didier Deschamps' side had a Euro 2020 campaign to forget as they went out from the round-of-16 following a loss against Switzerland. This will be Les Bleus' sixteenth appearance in World Cup and they have won the honour on two occasions (1998, 2018).
In
terms
of
squad
strength
and
depth,
there
is
hardly
any
team
stronger
than
France
in
world
football.
We
will
have
to
wait
and
see
how
they
fare
in
their
World
Cup
defence.
Group
France find themselves in a Group D alongside Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia. Given the firepower they have at their disposal, it should be quite straight forward for them to top their group.
Injuries
France have several big injury issues right now with N'Golo Kante and Mike Maignan ruled out of the tournament already. Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are also doubtful for the World Cup having suffered injuries of late. Lucas Hernandez is also making his comeback from an injury but should be fit in time.
Predicted starting XI
France manager Didier Deschamps has mostly opted for a 3-4-1-2 system in recent times. He has plenty of options and luxury to choose from a wide pool of players which makes predicting the starting XI quite a difficult job but we will try to predict the most likely XI.
Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe; Kingsley Coman, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Theo Hernandez; Antonie Griezmann; Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe
Key players
France have a near-perfect squad and has everything it takes to retain their World Cup crown. They have so much talent that naming the final squad will be a tricky task for Deschamps. Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will certainly be a player worth keeping an eye on as will be his strike partner Kylian Mbappe. The duo of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni will also have to be at their best in the middle of the park in the absence of Kante and Pogba.
Prediction
France are arguably the safest pick for the World Cup glory.