Qatar 2022: Mexico team preview, squad, full fixtures, probable starting XI for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata,
November
12:
Mexico
will
play
on
football's
largest
stage
at
Qatar
2022
for
the
eighth
time
in
a
row
and
a
total
of
17
times,
and
the
North
American
team
will
be
motivated
to
remain
as
long
as
they
can.
This time around, the El Tri would consider qualifying from Group C, where they will face Argentina, Poland, and Saudi Arabia, a great accomplishment, and they would need to perform above their weight to advance to the tournament's knockout stages.
In each of the previous seven editions, they left after the round of 16 and returned home.
They
have
had
mixed
qualifying
rounds
after
qualifying
to
Qatar
2022
as
runners-up
behind
Canada
in
CONCACAF
qualifying.
They
have
not
made
much
impact
in
big
games
in
recent
times
and
a
combination
of
lack
of
form
of
top
players
has
been
a
thing
of
concern
for
them.
The task of leading them to the next round in Qatar falls in hands of former Barcelona and Argentina manager Gerardo Martino, but there is an opinion among fans that this team may not be as talented as desired and that a group-stage exit may be more likely.
Group fixtures (all times IST)
Tuesday, November 22: vs Poland, 9.30pm at Stadium 974.
Sunday, November 27 vs Argentina, 12.30am at Lusail Stadium.
Thursday,
December
1:
vs
Saudi
Arabia,
12.30am
at
Lusail
Stadium.
Squad strength
The current squad is a mix of youth and experience. Veteran players like Hector Herrera of Atletico Madrid, and Guillermo Ochoa, 36, are certain to be selected while the likes of Edson Alvarez and Guardado are expected to play a significant part. Mexico however will heavily rely upon Napoli’s Hirving Lozano to provide the creative spark and qualification for the knockouts may well come down to his performance up front.
Probable starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Nestor Araujo, Cesar Montes, Gerardo Arteaga; Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Edson Alvarez; Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega, Henry Martin