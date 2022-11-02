Qatar 2022: Netherlands team preview, predicted squad and line-up for FIFA World Cup

Kolkata, November 2: Qatar 2022 FIFA Word Cup, the biggest showpiece event in world football is set to kick off later this month.
Qatar will become the first Arabian country to ever host the World Cup. The Netherlands will be back in the FIFA World Cup 2022 after missing out on a place in the 2018 altogether.
The
Netherlands
have
been
one
of
the
best
teams
in
the
history
of
the
World
Cup
but
have
never
tasted
the
glory
despite
being
known
for
their
wonderful
brand
of
football.
Louis van Gaal is back in charge of the Oranje after leading them to a third-placed finish in 2014 where they lost to Argentina in the semi final.
In
the
2010
edition,
they
reached
the
finals
but
lost
0-1
to
Spain
at
the
end
of
extra
time.
The
Netherlands
were
knocked
out
of
the
Euro
2020
in
the
Round-of-16
by
Czech
Republic
and
will
not
be
touted
as
one
of
the
favourites
for
World
Cup
glory.
Group
The Netherlands have been drawn in Group A alongside Ecuador, Senegal and hosts Qatar. They will certainly be the outright favourites in their group. African champions Senegal, however, could pose a threat to the Oranje.
Injuries
Van Gaal has a pretty much clean bill of health. Only big absentee for them is likely to be AS Roma star Gini Wijnaldum.
Predicted starting XI
Van Gaal has mostly opted for a 3-4-1-2 system during this latest stint as the Dutch manager. The former Manchester United manager likes to rotate his players but we will still try to predict the most likely starting XI.
Starting XI: Remko Pasveer; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Davy Klaasen, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo; Steven Bergwjin, Memphis Depay
Key players
Skipper Van Dijk missed the Euro 2020 with an injury and will be looking to make an impression in his first major tournament. The Dutchman has not been at his best this season but has to be at his best if the Oranje have to enjoy a memorable World Cup campaign. In-form attacker Cody Gakpo will be a player worth a look. Midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong will be another key player for van Gaal.
Prediction
The Netherlands are certainly not among the favourites but they possess a pretty solid squad and also do not lack depth either. With an experienced manager like Van Gaal in charge, they could turn things around.