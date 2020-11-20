Qatar 2022: Two-year countdown nears

Jewel in the desert
The Education City Stadium, which was unveiled in June is one of the major attractions of the eight venues. Like diamonds, the stadium's design represents quality, durability and resilience.
Known as 'Diamond in the Desert', the 40,000-seater located in Qatar's education, research and innovation hub, will host matches up to the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
From the scratch
The Al Janoub Stadium, which was the first venue to be built from scratch had opened in May, 2019. Before that the Khalifa International Stadium was the first venue to open, following an extensive renovation in 2017.
Work is also going on at frenetic pace at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, which is primarily being made from shipping containers and Lusail, which is set host the final, with both the venues expected to be complete by 2021.
Infrastructure development
Countrywide infrastructure is also being delivered at a rapid pace, including the state-of-the-art Doha Metro - which was successfully utilised by fans during the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2019.
Qatar 2022, which is a 28-day affair, will be the the most compact FIFA World Cup in modern times. All the stadiums are in close proximity to one another and will be linked by an ultra-modern transport infrastructure, meaning short travel times.
FIFA praises Qatar
FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Qatar's brave efforts amidst a raging pandemic.
"2020 has surely been a challenging year for the entire world, and football was no exception. Despite the difficulties, steady progress was made, showing yet again Qatar's continued commitment, under the leadership of the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. I'm sure Qatar will host an unforgettable FIFA World Cup in two years' time, which'll no doubt build a legacy long beyond 2022".