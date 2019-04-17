Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Queiroz lodges protest with FIFA over wage claims against Iran

By
Carlos Queiroz
Carlos Queiroz has filed a complaint to FIFA against the Iranian Football Federation

Bengaluru, April 17: Colomboa boss Carloz Queiroz has lodged a complaint with the game's global governing body -- FIFA -- against the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) for unpaid wages while working as their head coach.

The former Real Madrid, Portugal and the UAE coach's claims reach back to his two final contracts at the helm of Iran where he spent eight years leading them to two FIFA World Cups.

The Portuguese taskmaster extended his deal after the competition last year but left his position following a defeat to Japan in the semifinals of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

"Unfortunately Carlos Queiroz has no other choice than to ask his lawyers to complain to FIFA's legal department," the spokesperson said.

The FFIRI told semi-official news agency ISNA, the non-payment was due to sanctions which restrict bank transfers.

FFIRI added they had invited FIFA to play an intermediary role in the legal matters and also filed a complaint against Queiroz to FIFA's ethics committee.

It may be recalled that the United States had reinstated Washington's sanctions on Iran and companies with ties to the country in May last year after the Islamic republic carried out a ballistic missile test, in violation of a UN resolution.

The 66-year-old was Sir Alex Furguson's assistant when Manchester United won the UEFA Champions League in 2008 and took up the Colombia job with the aim of helping the team qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 1 - 2 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue