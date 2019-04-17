Queiroz lodges protest with FIFA over wage claims against Iran

Bengaluru, April 17: Colomboa boss Carloz Queiroz has lodged a complaint with the game's global governing body -- FIFA -- against the Iranian Football Federation (FFIRI) for unpaid wages while working as their head coach.
The former Real Madrid, Portugal and the UAE coach's claims reach back to his two final contracts at the helm of Iran where he spent eight years leading them to two FIFA World Cups.
The Portuguese taskmaster extended his deal after the competition last year but left his position following a defeat to Japan in the semifinals of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.
Carlos Queiroz goes to FIFA to get salary owed by Iran with legal complaint https://t.co/4LQf3f9nNl— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 16, 2019
"Unfortunately Carlos Queiroz has no other choice than to ask his lawyers to complain to FIFA's legal department," the spokesperson said.
The FFIRI told semi-official news agency ISNA, the non-payment was due to sanctions which restrict bank transfers.
FFIRI added they had invited FIFA to play an intermediary role in the legal matters and also filed a complaint against Queiroz to FIFA's ethics committee.
It may be recalled that the United States had reinstated Washington's sanctions on Iran and companies with ties to the country in May last year after the Islamic republic carried out a ballistic missile test, in violation of a UN resolution.
The 66-year-old was Sir Alex Furguson's assistant when Manchester United won the UEFA Champions League in 2008 and took up the Colombia job with the aim of helping the team qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.
(With inputs from Agencies)